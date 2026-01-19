Rhenus Group steams ahead with first-owned railway terminal in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 19. International logistics company Rhenus Group has acquired its first own railway terminal in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the company.

The terminal, situated at the Bayserke station near Almaty, is strategically designed to facilitate the import and export of cargo between China, Central Asia, and Europe. The company emphasized that the terminal will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Since January, the terminal has been operating under the brand name QAZContargo Almaty Ltd., offering direct connectivity to both national and international railway networks. The operational management of the terminal is entrusted to the Contargo Group.

The infrastructure of the terminal is specifically engineered to support container transportation and the formation of block trains. A comprehensive range of services is provided, including container depot facilities, customs storage, an open customs area for container handling, and specialized rail solutions for cargo transshipment. Additionally, the terminal enables the transfer of bulk cargo from wagons into containers, thereby enhancing the flexibility of multimodal transport and simplifying logistics within the region, as well as along the Trans-Caspian corridor.

This terminal represents the second container terminal established by the Rhenus Group in Central Asia, following the creation of a joint rail-connected terminal with Uzbek Railways in Andijon in 2025.

Rhenus Group operates in over 70 countries and offers comprehensive logistics solutions across the entire supply chain, developing tailored solutions for each client's specific needs and business objectives.