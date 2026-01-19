Uzbekistan eyes automotive cooperation with Egypt’s Mansour Automotive Group

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 19. Uzbekistan and Egypt’s Mansour Automotive Group discussed opportunities to expand investment cooperation and industrial collaboration, with a particular focus on the automotive sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Ankush Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Mansour Automotive Group.

The parties exchanged views on current market conditions and explored Uzbekistan’s potential as a platform for establishing advanced manufacturing facilities aimed at both the domestic market and export destinations. During the talks, the importance of the country’s favorable investment climate and the availability of state support mechanisms for foreign investors were underscored.

Special attention was given to prospects for localization, technological modernization, and the development of long-term production value chains in the automotive industry.

Uzbekistan engages in extensive investment cooperation through Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) with over 50 countries, including significant partners such as Russia, China, Türkiye, and South Korea, with new agreements with Italy and India indicating a trend towards expanding global partnerships. Key investors include Russia, China, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and South Korea, leading in the number of foreign enterprises.

Uzbekistan's regional integration is supported by its membership in the CIS Free Trade Zone and status as an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), while it collaborates with international financial institutions for major projects. Investment focus areas include energy, transport, agriculture, green energy, the digital economy, and infrastructure.

Mansour Automotive Group is an Egyptian and regional automotive distributor founded in 1975, operating across several markets in the Middle East and Africa.

