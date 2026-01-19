Azerbaijan attracts wave of Austrian visitors in 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Azerbaijan showcased its tourism potential at the “Ferien-Messe Wien” tourism exhibition held in Austria's Vienna on January 15-18, Trend reports via the State Tourism Agency.

The Agency reported that the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna and Dreamland Baku, represented the country at the event.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Austria, Rovshan Sadigbeyli, visited the national stand to review the displayed tourism offerings. During the exhibition, well-known Austrian journalist Klaudius Reichel gave a presentation highlighting Azerbaijan’s tourism potential.

The agency noted that visitor numbers from Austria to Azerbaijan in 2025 have increased by 6% year-on-year, reflecting growing interest in the country as a travel destination.

