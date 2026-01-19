Uzbekistan racks up $14B in transport services revenue for 2025
Uzbekistan’s transport services sector posted solid growth in January–November 2025, with total volumes approaching 168.4 trillion soums, driven by strong activity in Tashkent and key regional hubs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy