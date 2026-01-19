Azerbaijan offers condolences following tragic train collision in Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed condolences following a tragic train collision in Spain, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X said, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic train collision in Córdoba, Spain, which caused multiple deaths and injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Spain. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the post reads.

The accident occurred in Spain’s Andalusia region when a high-speed passenger train derailed, with three carriages leaving the tracks. Officials reported that the collision resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people, with a total of 417 passengers on board both trains.