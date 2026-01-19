Turkmenistan explores spinning market and export options with Rieter at Heimtextil

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 19. The Turkmenistan Textile Ministry delegation held discussions on the current spinning market and potential export opportunities with representatives of the sales team of Switzerland’s Rieter, the publication of Rieter’s on X said, Trend reports.

The discussions took place on January 16, 2026, at the Heimtextil exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany, with a primary focus on strengthening cooperation and exploring new opportunities within the dynamic global spinning industry.

Rieter, a Swiss leader in textile machinery manufacturing, designs advanced systems for yarn production from staple fibers, serving spinning mills across the globe.

Heimtextil serves as a premier event for manufacturers, designers, suppliers, and buyers within the textile industry, focusing on solutions for a variety of sectors, including residential, hospitality, office spaces, retail chains, and other commercial environments. This year, the exhibition saw the participation of over 3,000 exhibitors from more than 65 countries, showcasing an extensive array of products ranging from interior and decorative textiles to specialized solutions for the hotel and contract sectors.