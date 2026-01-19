More than 58 thousand IMEI codes assigned “clone” status by AzInTelecom

AzInTelecom LLC, a member company of AZCON Holding, continues to implement countermeasures against the registration of mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan with duplicated IMEI codes.

Within the framework of these measures, a total of 58 515 IMEI codes have been identified, assigned “clone” status, and subsequently blocked to date. Over the past three months, these IMEI codes were detected on the network in association with 1 564 073 subscriber identities linked to mobile numbers. As a result, 1 470 109 attempts to access the network using these IMEI codes were denied by the Mobile Device Registration System (MDRS) operated by AzInTelecom.

AzInTelecom LLC conducts continuous monitoring and carries out detailed investigations into IMEI codes suspected of duplication. IMEI codes confirmed to be duplicated are assigned “clone” status, and their use is restricted accordingly. The authenticity of mobile device IMEI codes can be verified through the mygov portal.

It should be noted that, in accordance with the “Rules on the Registration of Mobile Devices” approved by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan must have their IMEI codes registered within 30 days in order to be used on the country’s telecommunications network.