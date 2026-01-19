Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits social and cultural institutions in Addis Ababa (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Leyla Aliyeva has visited several social and cultural institutions in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Trend reports.

She first visited the Berhan Blind Boarding Secondary School. Built under the initiative and patronage of Ethiopia's First Lady, Zinash Tayachew, the school serves over 300 visually impaired students from grades 9 to 12, selected from across all regions of the country. Adapting the national curriculum to meet the specific needs of its students, the school utilizes Braille, audio resources, and computer screen-reading technology. In addition to core academic subjects, students receive specialized training in Braille literacy, orientation and mobility, life skills, music, handicrafts, and computer proficiency. By integrating academic learning with practical vocational skills, the Berhan Blind Boarding Secondary School empowers its students to succeed in higher education and prepares them for independent, productive lives in society.

Leyla Aliyeva subsequently visited the Lenegewa Women’s Rehabilitation and Skills Development Center.

Launched by the Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebie, the center is dedicated to transforming the lives of nearly one thousand women who have experienced homelessness or survived human trafficking. The facility is a comprehensive complex of 13 buildings that include modern classrooms, residential dormitories, vocational workshops, and specialized wings for psychological and medical support.

Women at the center undergo intensive three-to-six-month vocational programs designed to facilitate their entry into the workforce.

These courses range from computer literacy and electronics to textile manufacturing, catering, and beauty services, all aimed at maximizing each participant's economic potential.

The visit concluded with a tour of the National Palace of Ethiopia.

The palace embodies the legacy of the country’s monarchs and the unyielding spirit of its people. Its history is closely intertwined with the stories of power, tradition, and modernity that have shaped the nation over the centuries. Built in 1955 to mark the Silver Jubilee of Emperor Haile Selassie, the palace was presented to him as a gift by his wife, Menen Asfaw. Designed by Italian architect Raffaele Petrone, the building combines local architectural motifs with international styles, reflecting the country’s cultural diversity and global connections.

The museum features the emperor’s rich automobile collection, as well as the palace complex adorned with fountains, sculptures, and lush greenery.