Yelo Bank concludes 2025 with robust growth in assets and deposits

Yelo Bank has announced its financial results for the 2025 fiscal year. The figures reflect a year characterized by sustainable expansion and stability for the Bank. Notably, significant growth was recorded across the loan and deposit portfolios, total assets, and interest income.



Key Financial Highlights:



Total Assets: By the end of 2025, Yelo Bank's assets reached AZN 1 billion 515 million, representing an 18% increase (over AZN 235 million) compared to the end of the previous year.



Loan Portfolio: The Bank’s total loan portfolio grew by 16% (AZN 154 million), reaching AZN 1 billion 89 million.



Business Lending: Business loans accounted for a major portion of this growth, exceeding AZN 673 million—a 15% (over AZN 86 million) increase. Maintaining its commitment to the real economy, the Bank allocated AZN 418 million to micro-businesses throughout the year. The micro-loan portfolio ended the year at AZN 417.5 million, up 20% (AZN 70 million) from 2024.



Consumer Loans: The consumer loan segment also saw impressive growth. Over 26,000 customers were served during the year, pushing the portfolio to over AZN 415 million, a 20% (AZN 68 million) year-on-year increase.



Deposit Portfolio: Yelo Bank continues to be a trusted choice for depositors. The total deposit portfolio reached AZN 1.1 billion at year-end, an 18% (AZN 165 million) increase from 2024. Deposits from over 11,000 retail customers accounted for AZN 809 million of the total.



Income Performance: Interest income rose by 19% (over AZN 28 million) to AZN 180 million. Non-interest income exceeded AZN 20 million.



Capital Strength: The Bank significantly strengthened its capital position. Total capital reached AZN 175 million, an 18% (AZN 26 million) increase. The Total Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 13.62%, while the Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio was 9.48%—both comfortably exceeding regulatory requirements.



Net Profit: Yelo Bank concluded 2025 with a net profit of AZN 31.3 million.



Anar Hasanov, CEO of Yelo Bank, commented on the 2025 results:



"2025 was a year of sustainable growth and resilience for Yelo Bank. We successfully met our strategic targets and even exceeded expectations in several key areas. The double-digit growth in our loan portfolio, particularly in business lending, underscores our commitment to supporting the real sector. Furthermore, the rise in deposits reflects the deep trust our retail customers place in us. For the coming year, our primary focus will remain on implementing innovative banking solutions and enhancing customer convenience. We believe 2026 will bring even more opportunities for growth, and Yelo Bank will continue to strengthen its market position by delivering an even brighter banking experience to our clients."



