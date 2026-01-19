Azerbaijan's Azerishig lights up Kalbajar’s mountain villages with insulated power lines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Since the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, Azerishig OJSC staff have been moving alongside the military to restore power to key facilities in Karabakh and East Zangezur, following directives from President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports via the company.

The company reported that reconstruction and extensive repairs of the electricity network are ongoing, including in the high-altitude, mountainous region of Kalbajar. Despite the challenging winter conditions, Azerishig personnel continue their work at elevations exceeding 3000 meters.

Kalbajar city has been receiving electricity since July 18, 2021. Insulated 35-kilovolt (kV) overhead power lines are being extended to the most remote mountain villages, and new power centers are being established. Strategic facilities in Alagollar, Zaylik, and Zod villages, as well as the Istisu mineral water plant, have been connected to the grid using 35 kV double-circuit Self-supporting Insulated (SIP) wires, along with newly installed transformer stations.

The 35 kV power lines to the villages of Zallar, Yanshag, Keshdek, Zar, Qamishli, and Chaykend have also been completed. The 110/35 kV Istisu substation, located in the Istisu settlement, was officially inaugurated in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev. To ensure a stable electricity supply for families relocating to Kalbajar, the 0.4 kV local electricity network has been fully reconstructed.

Azerishig OJSC continues to modernize electricity networks across the country, with the goal of providing citizens with reliable, high-quality electricity while minimizing energy losses.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel