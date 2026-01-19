Azerbaijan's income from natural gas exports to Syria revealed
Azerbaijan has generated significant revenue from its natural gas exports to the Syrian Arab Republic, highlighting the country’s growing role in regional energy markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy