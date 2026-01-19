Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits MESOB One-Stop Service Center in Ethiopia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. As part of her visit to Ethiopia, Leyla Aliyeva visited the MESOB One-Stop Service Center, located in the capital, Addis Ababa, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed by Federal Civil Service Commissioner Mekuria Haile.

It was noted that the MESOB Service Center, established based on the “ASAN Khidmet” model, is a modern one-stop platform facilitating citizens’ access to key government services. MESOB brings together more than 140 federal agencies within a single digital and physical hub, ensuring faster, more convenient, and more reliable public service delivery.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in May 2024 between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the relevant Ethiopian agency on the implementation of the “ASAN Khidmet” experience in Ethiopia.

During the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Taye Atske-Selassie on November 14, 2024, on the sidelines of COP29, the Ethiopian side expressed interest in applying the “ASAN Khidmet” model in their country and requested Azerbaijan’s support in this regard.

Over the past period, specialists from the State Agency have conducted training sessions for Ethiopian civil servants, prepared legal and other necessary documents related to the implementation of the “ASAN Khidmet” practice in Ethiopia, developed advisory documents based on the technological solutions applied in ASAN Khidmet centers, and established a unified service standard.