Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation in water and agriculture sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ On January 19, Sahil Babayev, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Sameh Wahba, the Regional Director for Sustainable Development in the Europe and Central Asia region, and discussed strengthening collaboration in the water and agriculture sectors, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting focused on opportunities to deepen Azerbaijan’s partnership with the World Bank, ongoing and future programs implemented by the Bank in the country, and the current status and prospects of cooperation, particularly in water and agriculture.

Minister Babayev emphasized that Azerbaijan places great importance on its partnership with the World Bank, noting that Bank-financed projects and technical assistance play a crucial role in the country’s socio-economic development. Highlighting priority issues in agriculture and irrigation, he said the “Competitive and Sustainable Agriculture and Irrigation Services” project aims to enhance productivity and sustainability while strengthening competitiveness across various value chains. The project focuses on improving irrigation systems, introducing climate-smart and market-oriented technologies, modernizing agricultural practices, and implementing additional measures that support the sustainable development of the sector.

World Bank representatives praised the reforms and socio-economic achievements Azerbaijan has made in recent years, expressing their interest in continuing and expanding the partnership. They noted that ongoing and planned projects in the water and agriculture sectors are crucial for sustainable development, climate adaptation, and improving rural livelihoods.

The meeting also explored cooperation in transport, logistics, and road infrastructure. Both sides highlighted the importance of advancing potential projects, fostering regional integration, and promoting sustainable infrastructure development through strengthened collaboration.

