Tajikistan and UN push for stronger partnerships among landlocked nations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 19. The Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the UN, Jonibek Hikmat, and the UN Under Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, Rabab Fatima, discussed strengthening coordination among landlocked countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

During the meeting on January 16, 2026, both parties engaged in a productive exchange of views focused on enhancing coordination and solidarity among landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) within the broader context of the ongoing reforms to the UN system. Particular emphasis was placed on the effective implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action for LLDCs 2024-2034.

The discussions also highlighted the growing significance of Tajikistan’s initiatives on global political platforms, notably the increasing prominence of issues related to glaciers and water resources.

Subsequent to the meeting, the Permanent Representative of Tajikistan extended a formal invitation to the UN Deputy Secretary-General to participate in the Fourth Dushanbe Water Conference, which is scheduled to take place from May 25–28, 2026.