Uzbekistan, UAE’s ePointZero set stage for joint sustainable energy projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Uzbekistan and Abu Dhabi-based ePointZero have agreed to establish a joint working group to advance cooperation on sustainable energy and industrial decarbonization projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Khaled Al Kaabi, Director of Business Development at ePointZero.

The parties reached an agreement to exchange technical and commercial data on select initiatives and to collaboratively develop a strategic roadmap for project implementation in Uzbekistan. The discussions were centered on launching innovative projects that align with the nation’s key priorities in sustainable energy development and industrial decarbonization.

Throughout the talks, the stakeholders identified critical sectors for collaboration and outlined the necessary steps for advancing project concepts and pilot initiatives slated for execution in Uzbekistan. Special emphasis was placed on preparing investment and technical documentation that adheres to international standards, including feasibility studies, investment frameworks, implementation timelines, and potential financing avenues.

The dialogue also underscored the significance of creating job opportunities, fostering workforce development, utilizing local resources, and deploying cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, the importance of transparent collaboration and regular progress reporting during the project implementation phase was highlighted.

Meanwhile, ePointZero, founded in Abu Dhabi, operates as a global investment platform dedicated to the energy transition. Its integrated business model links upstream mining and critical minerals with midstream manufacturing, large-scale renewable energy generation, and downstream infrastructure development.