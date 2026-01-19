Iran reveals toll on law enforcement officers amid recent unrest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ More than 3,700 law enforcement officers in Iran have been injured during recent unrest, said the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Azizi noted that the number of injured is significant, and exact statistics are not yet available. He also reported that over 2,200 vehicles and pieces of equipment belonging to law enforcement agencies suffered serious damage.

The parliament official added that the unrest caused damage to more than 250 schools, 300 mosques, and 90 religious seminaries. Azizi said that statistics on fatalities are still being compiled and will be announced in due course.

The protests, which erupted in late December in Iran, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.