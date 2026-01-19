Iran signals willingness for U.S. talks with conditions on national interests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Iran is prepared to hold discussions with the U.S. if its national interests are safeguarded, said Ebrahim Azizi, the Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Azizi stated that if the U.S. accepts the framework and principles agreed upon by Iran, we are ready to engage in talks. He emphasized that the national interest is paramount for Iran, and previous dialogue has often been undermined by the opposing side.

The five rounds of indirect talks regarding Iran’s nuclear program took place on April 12, 19, and 26, as well as May 11 and 23, 2025. These discussions were mediated by Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, and were led by the Iranian delegation, represented by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi, and the U.S. delegation, headed by Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds were held in Muscat, Oman’s capital, while the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, Italy.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, Israel initiated airstrikes against Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

Later that evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones targeting various locations, including Tel Aviv. The strikes led to civilian casualties and widespread devastation.

On June 22, the United States launched airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

The following evening, June 23, Iran targeted a U.S. military base in Qatar with airstrikes.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a parallel development, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.