Azerbaijan's MoD joins forces with Religious Affairs Committee for joint action plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ A joint action plan for 2026 focused on expanding cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan was signed, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

In accordance with the document, the venue, date, and responsible persons for joint events to be held in the types of troops (forces), army corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, were determined.

The main objective of the document is to promote ethical and moral values among servicemen, strengthen measures on combating religious radicalism, shape a healthy worldview, and enhance coordination in the field of state-religion relations.

According to the joint action plan, it is envisaged to hold educational meetings, seminars, exercises, and other activities in the Azerbaijan Army.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel