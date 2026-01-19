Czech ambassador stresses vital role of energy co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Energy cooperation with Azerbaijan is of strategic importance to the Czech Republic, Czech Ambassador Milan Sedláček told reporters, Trend reports.

“Energy issues in our relations with Azerbaijan are crucial from an economic perspective, as Azerbaijan is the largest supplier of oil to the Czech Republic for our refineries. In this context, cooperation in the energy sector is particularly important for us,” the ambassador said.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country exported 1.4 million tons of oil worth $742.2 million to the Czech Republic from January through November 2025.