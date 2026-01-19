Azerbaijan honors 20 January martyrs by fulfilling dreams of sovereignty - Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün, told reporters that the restoration of Azerbaijan’s full sovereignty has fulfilled the dreams of the martyrs of January 20, Trend reports.

"Tomorrow marks the 36th anniversary of the Azerbaijani people’s courageous stand for independence on January 20, 1990. Despite the harshest conditions, citizens of all ages, men, women, and the young, stood firm in defense of their freedom, with 130 martyred amid the tanks of the Soviet Union’s Red Army," he said.

Akgün emphasized the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives, saying, “Over 700 people were injured during the January 20 events. After the Patriotic War and the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, I believe the dreams of the January 20 martyrs have been fulfilled. We owe them a great deal. May God have mercy on them. We wish for the everlasting brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.”