Diplomatic corps reps pay tribute to martyrs in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Foreign ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

The diplomats laid flowers at the graves of Azerbaijan's heroic sons and daughters and honored their memory.

On January 20, 1990, Soviet army combat units were deployed against the broad masses of people who took to the streets and squares of Baku to express their resolute protest against the aggressive actions of Armenia, which had made territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and the patronage of the USSR leadership, which led to an unprecedented tragedy in Azerbaijan.

During those tragic days, the brave sons of the Fatherland, for whom the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people were above all else, gave their lives, reaching the pinnacle of martyrdom.