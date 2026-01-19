Azerbaijani ombudsperson issues statement on anniversary of January 20 tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has issued a statement on the anniversary of the January 20, 1990, tragedy, Trend reports.

“On the night of January 19–20, 1990, it has been 36 years since the armed forces of the former USSR carried out a brutal military intervention against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, aiming to violently suppress the national will and the people’s demands for independence.

This horrific act, committed against humanity, flagrantly violated the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and other international legal instruments protecting human rights. The January 20 tragedy, with its mass casualties, stands as one of the most egregious crimes of the 20th century, both in scale and in its cruelty.

That night, in Baku and other regions, the disproportionate use of military force against unarmed civilians left 150 people dead and 744 injured. Alongside violations of international law, the assault trampled the constitutional provisions of both the former USSR and the Azerbaijan SSR (Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic). Our multinational people, who had risen to defend their land and national identity, were mercilessly massacred.

The unprovoked targeting of civilians, threatening life and health without warning, is absolutely unacceptable under international human rights law and constitutes a violation of fundamental rights that states must uphold even in emergencies. January 20 stands as a stark reminder of the severe breach of international law.

At the time, the most courageous statement was delivered by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani people from Moscow. Despite immense pressure and personal security risks, on January 21, 1990, Aliyev condemned this grave crime before the press at the Permanent Representation of Azerbaijan in Moscow, declaring the former USSR leadership directly responsible. His words carried profound historical significance as the first political and legal condemnation of the tragedy.

The failure of the international community and relevant organizations to provide timely legal and political accountability created a climate of impunity, laying the groundwork for subsequent human rights violations in the region.

As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I emphasize that a thorough, objective investigation of the January 20 events under international law is essential. Recognizing these atrocities as crimes against humanity and holding all responsible decision-makers accountable, not only the perpetrators, is crucial for restoring justice.

I call upon international organizations, particularly the relevant UN mechanisms, to take a principled stand, bring the perpetrators to justice, and cooperate to provide an international legal assessment of this tragic event.

The memory of the martyrs of January 20 will forever live in the hearts and consciousness of the Azerbaijani people,” the statement reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel