Tajikistan and UNDP discuss priorities for further cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 19. The Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the UN, Jonibek Hikmat, and the new Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Alexander De Croo, discussed priorities for further development of cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

During the meeting on January 16, 2026, both parties engaged in a comprehensive discussion aimed at further strengthening the enduring partnership between Tajikistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The conversation focused on expanding cooperation in critical priority areas, such as enhancing climate resilience, managing water resources, protecting glaciers, advancing digital transformation, ensuring the responsible use of artificial intelligence, and promoting the widespread adoption of green energy solutions.

Additionally, Jonibek Hikmat and Administrator De Croo underscored the significance of the UN-80 initiative, reaffirming their mutual commitment to its successful implementation.

Following the meeting, the Permanent Representative extended a formal invitation to Alexander De Croo to attend the Fourth Dushanbe Water Conference, which is scheduled to take place from May 25–28, 2026.