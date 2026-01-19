Green Corridor Alliance holds first meeting with ADB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The first meeting was held between General Director of Green Corridor Union LLC Tural Aliyev and Asian Development Bank (ADB) representatives Nana Gurgenidze and Altynay Arapova today, the publication of Aliyev on his LinkedIn page says, Trend reports.

"Our discussions established frameworks for collaboration, including coordination with CESI S.p.A. as our Italian consultant, initial project implementation strategies on baselines and continuation formats, and other shared interests.

The Green Corridor Alliance JV was founded December 27, 2024, following the November 2024 COP29 agreement among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to enable renewable energy transmission. CESI's role as feasibility study consultant was confirmed November 23, 2025," the publication noted.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of ADB and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), announced the launch of the first phase of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative. As part of the initiative, the countries signed an agreement on cooperation to prepare a feasibility study, which includes the integration of the three countries' energy systems and the creation of a renewable energy supply route to Europe.

A joint venture called the Green Corridor Alliance was established to manage the project, with its headquarters in Baku. The feasibility study for the project is being conducted with financial support from ADB and AIIB.

