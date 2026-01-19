Iran looks North for lamb meat imports to stabilize market, First VP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Iran has issued instructions to allow the import of lamb meat from its northern neighboring countries, Trend reports.

The directive came from Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref during a meeting of the country’s Market Regulation Committee.

Aref stated that imports of red meat could play a critical role in stabilizing prices while alleviating pressure on domestic producers. He further noted that lamb imports could serve as a complementary measure to local production, thus ensuring market stability.

The First Vice President directed relevant executive bodies to share all trade-related data with the Secretariat of the Market Regulation and Food Safety Working Group, thereby enhancing the monitoring of price fluctuations.

Aref also emphasized that proactive measures taken by small businesses, independent of direct government oversight, could help mitigate increases in red meat prices.

He stressed that the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Economic Security Police, must take stringent actions to prevent the smuggling of red meat, as illegal exports to other countries disrupt market equilibrium and must be prevented at all costs.

Reports indicate that red meat prices in Iran have surged significantly, creating a wide gap between costs and consumer purchasing power.

