Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army visits Qatar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ The First Deputy Minister of Defense—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and the delegation led by him will visit Qatar to participate in the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), organized and hosted by the Qatar Armed Forces from 19 to 22 January 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Subsequent to the formal inauguration of the DIMDEX 2026 exhibition, recognized as a significant venue for the exchange of global expertise in maritime security and defense, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and official delegations from various nations explored the exhibition booths within the pavilions.

The ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference (DIMDEX) will take place from 19–22 January 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre, under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and organized by the Qatar Armed Forces.

