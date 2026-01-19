Iranian VP announces gradual restoration of internet access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Iran’s internet access is expected to return to normal by the end of the week, Iranian Vice President Hossein Afshin stated today during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Afshin, the country’s internet network is slowly coming back to life, and the current restrictions will soon be a thing of the past.

He noted that previously, while instability persisted, major companies were provided with internet services via "fixed IP" to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The vice president added that connecting companies to the network alone is not sufficient for the development of the digital economy, as these activities also require that customers and users have reliable internet access.

The protests, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

On 8 January 2026, amid the twelfth day of protests, officials severed internet access nationwide as the demonstrations escalated. The shutdown transpired as protesters demanded the dictatorship's cessation, while the regime sought to forcibly suppress the demonstrations. Telephone services were also impacted, encompassing both landline and mobile connections.

