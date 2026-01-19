Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Ethiopian Science Museum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Leyla Aliyeva visited the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed by Fitsum Assefa Adela, Minister of Planning and Development of Ethiopia.

A traditional coffee ceremony highlighting Ethiopia’s ancient and rich culture was organized in honor of Leyla Aliyeva. During the ceremony, the guests were briefed on the details of this ancient ritual. Afterwards, the guests were served freshly brewed Ethiopian coffee, distinguished by its mysterious aroma and unique taste.

Then, Leyla Aliyeva visited the Ethiopian Science Museum, where she was welcomed by Alemtsehay Paulos, Head of the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Science Museum, spanning seven hectares, opened its doors to visitors in October 2022. The museum features two grand buildings surrounded by 80 percent greenery. The huge museum complex is designed to function as a scientific research center, preserve both ancient and modern technological advancements in various fields, passing them down to future generations.

The complex, an initiative of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, showcases modern interactive science and technology exhibits, incorporating sustainable design features like solar panels and a planetarium.

The museum fosters creative innovation and equips young people with vital digital expertise by serving as a premier venue for significant technological events and conferences.

Having attracted significant interest from younger audiences, the museum has welcomed 7 million children since its opening. The complex serves as a cornerstone of Ethiopia’s path toward digital transformation, successfully showcasing the synergy between cutting-edge technology and the country’s traditional heritage.