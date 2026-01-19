Baku Marathon sets milestone with 42 km race: registration now open

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Registration has opened for the Baku Marathon 2026, which will be held as a full 42-kilometer marathon for the first time, marking a major change from previous half-marathon events, Trend reports.

The marathon, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will take place at 10:00 (GMT+4) on May 3, starting at State Flag Square and finishing at the Sea Breeze area.

The Ninth Baku Marathon Route and Registration Details

The ninth edition of the Baku Marathon will take runners through some of the city’s most iconic landmarks: starting from State Flag Square, passing along Seaside Boulevard, Baku International Sea Terminal, Neftchilar Avenue, Baku White City Boulevard, 8 Noyabr Avenue, Yusif Safarov Street, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Boyuk Ipek Yolu Street, Muzaffar Narimanov Street, Ziya Bunyadov Avenue, Boyukshor-Pirshagi Road, Bilgah-Pirshagi Highway, and finishing at Sea Breeze.

Participants can register for a fee until April 25 through the official website, www.marathon.az, or in person at registration points in 28 Mall, Deniz Mall, and Ganjlik Mall. Students are eligible for free registration.

Sponsored by Azercell, the Baku Marathon 2026 will see male and female runners compete for top honors. Winners in each category will receive cash prizes, medals, certificates, and gifts. First-place finishers will take home 6,000 manat ($3,529), second-place finishers 4,000 manat ($2,352), and third-place finishers 2,000 manat ($1,176), with additional prizes available across other categories.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel