Tajikistan’s Gissar paves path to development with key road projects
The large-scale road improvement projects in Gissar reflect growing local investment in transport infrastructure, aimed at improving connectivity, supporting economic activity, and enhancing living standards in the region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy