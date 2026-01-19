Chinese firms explore joint aluminum production projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19.​ Azerbaijan has discussed expanding cooperation with Chinese companies and the potential for joint projects in aluminum production, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The deputy minister of economy, Samed Bashirli, met with executives from China’s Wanji Aluminum Co., Ltd. and Sunstone Development Co., Ltd. to explore opportunities for collaboration. During the meeting, officials highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate, industrial zone infrastructure, and incentives and support mechanisms available to foreign investors. They emphasized that the country prioritizes industrial and technology-driven projects and is keen on long-term partnerships with international investors.

The discussions focused on broadening cooperation and implementing joint aluminum production initiatives.

Azerbaijan is enhancing its role in the aluminum industry by shifting towards high-value processed products to diversify its non-oil sector. In 2024, production surged by 49% to 57,624 tons, with government plans to increase capacity to 100,000–110,000 tons annually via upgrades at the Ganja aluminum complex. The sole primary producer, Azeraluminium LLC, exports 98% of its output, primarily to Türkiye, the U.S., and Europe. Key upgrades involve partnerships with European companies for modern production facilities, focusing on high-quality products.

Local raw material sourcing is targeted through the Dashkesan alunite mine, and the country is also branching into downstream products, such as an aluminum beverage can factory in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Aluminum accounted for over 5% of non-oil exports in 2022, with revenues up 2.7% in early 2025 despite volume challenges. The sector faces logistical issues, leading to investments in domestic anode block production.

Wanji Aluminum Co., Ltd., based in China, specializes in industrial, transport, and technology solutions, focusing on developing innovative products, improving manufacturing efficiency, and expanding international partnerships. Sunstone Development Co., Ltd. is engaged in the research, production, and sale of carbon materials for the aluminum industry, particularly prebaked anodes, and is a leading exporter in this sector in China.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel