Azerbaijan’s ANAMA releases update on mine clearance in nation's liberated zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. A total of six anti-tank mines, 63 anti-personnel mines, and 253 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories over the past week (from January 12 through 18, 2025), Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The agency noted that mine clearance operations covered 508.7 hectares of land over the reporting period.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

