KazMunayGas, LanzaJet to boost cooperation on sustainable aviation fuel

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. A meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of NC "KazMunayGas" JSC (KMG) Askhat Khasenov and the management of the American company LanzaJet - CEO Jimmy Samartzis and Vice President for Commercial Affairs Stefan Thion was held in New York, the company's press service says, Trend reports.

According to the information,the parties discussed the results of the completed feasibility study, as well as further steps in implementing the project to build a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, a Framework Agreement was signed between KMG and LanzaJet. The document formalized the results of the feasibility study and marked the transition to the next stage—front-end engineering design (FEED), which will develop technical and economic solutions for the construction of the facility. According to market analysis, the demand for SAF in Kazakhstan could reach 70,000 tons annually by 2030.

"This joint work will make a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation and will contribute to achieving low-carbon development goals and the introduction of new technologies. Overall, this project will have a positive impact on the development of the biofuel market, improving the environmental parameters of aviation and the transit potential of our country," Khasenov said.