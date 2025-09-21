President Tokayev arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the United States on a working visit, Trend reports.

The head of state will address the General Debate of the 80th Anniversary Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Tokayev is scheduled to hold talks with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations.

The visit's program also includes a speech at a roundtable discussion and a series of meetings with representatives of multinational companies, during which Kazakhstan's investment opportunities will be widely presented.