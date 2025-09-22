Middle Corridor opens new doors for Serbia-Azerbaijan collaboration, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Serbia and Azerbaijan have opportunities to deepen their cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor, Jagoda Lazarević, Serbia’s Minister of Internal and External Trade, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Lazarević stated that both countries are actively engaged in the Belt and Road Initiative.

“Reliable routes connecting Asia and the Far East with Europe are essential. For Serbia and Azerbaijan, the Middle Corridor offers another opportunity to strengthen cooperation. This corridor spans Asia, passes through Azerbaijan, and reaches Europe, where Serbia is located. Alongside excellent political ties and economic interaction, this corridor is a key factor bringing our countries closer,” the minister said.

Lazarević noted that there are numerous avenues for economic collaboration, including trade, energy, agriculture, new technologies, and defense.

“Naturally, we hope to see continued growth across these sectors. Trade is already showing growth, and strong political relations are matched by advanced economic cooperation. We have a bright future ahead, and the data confirm this,” she added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel