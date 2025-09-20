Azerbaijan sheds light on Karabakh's energy supply progress
Photo: Azərenerji / Facebook
A 110/35/10 kV "Khankendi-1" substation and a 12 km double-circuit line were built for stable energy supply. Over 75 MW of hydropower plants were restored or built, including a 50 MW "Sarsang" plant. New 110 kV lines spanning 30 km connect key districts in the region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy