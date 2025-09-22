Iran activates new well at joint oil venture with Iraq
The expansion of drilling operations at the Yadavaran oil field signals increased production capacity and deeper energy cooperation between Iran and Iraq, potentially boosting regional oil revenues and export capabilities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy