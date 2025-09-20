Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.72, or 1.02 percent, on September 20 from the previous level to $69.53 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.72, or 1.05 percent, to $67.99 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.82, or 1.44 percent, to $55.90 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a dip of $0.81, or 1.19 percent, to $66.95 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel