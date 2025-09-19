Rwandan President arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19.​ On September 19, President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Rwanda at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Paul Kagame was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.

