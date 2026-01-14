Kazakhstan plans to power up and eliminate energy deficit by 2027
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
By the end of the first quarter of 2027, Kazakhstan intends to fully meet the energy demands of its economy and eliminate its status as an energy-deficit country.
