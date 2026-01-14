Uzbekistan to establish coordination center for Central Asia-China cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Uzbekistan will establish a coordination center for cooperation between Central Asian nations and China, Trend reports via the National Database of Legislation of Uzbekistan.

The decision is stipulated in a decree signed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the ratification of the Regulations on the Secretariat of the Central Asia-China format.

Under the regulations, a Secretariat will be created to coordinate the implementation of agreements reached within the framework, monitor the execution of joint projects, and serve as a permanent platform for dialogue between Central Asian countries and China.

The document was developed based on the goals and objectives outlined in the Xi’an Declaration adopted on May 19, 2023, and establishes the legal framework for Uzbekistan’s participation in the Secretariat’s activities.

China-Central Asia relations are evolving into a strategic partnership emphasizing economic integration, shared security interests, and political alignment, facilitated by initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This partnership features significant economic cooperation, with China investing in infrastructure and energy, while Central Asian nations appreciate China's non-interference approach and resource access.

Collaborative efforts aim to combat terrorism and promote stability in Xinjiang. However, concerns about debt dependency and the implications of growing Chinese influence—particularly for nations like Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan—highlight the need for Central Asian states to balance their reliance on China with relationships with other global powers.

