Georgia shows limited progress in anti-money laundering measures – Council of Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Georgia has shown limited progress in strengthening its measures against money laundering and terrorist financing, Trend reports, citing data from the Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts.

The Council's follow-up Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL) states that Georgia has made limited progress in addressing several technical compliance deficiencies that affect the application of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards, particularly in the area of targeted financial sanctions related to terrorism, terrorist financing, and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, covered under FATF Recommendations 6 and 7.

However, the progress achieved was not sufficient to justify an upgrade of these two recommendations, and Georgia therefore remains rated as “partially compliant” with them. The Georgian authorities did not request a re-rating for other recommendations.

At this time MONEYVAL assesses Georgia as compliant with seven of the 40 FATF recommendations, largely compliant with 24, partially compliant with eight, and non-compliant with one recommendation related to non-profit organizations.

In accordance with MONEYVAL’s rules of procedure, and given that the on-site visit for the sixth round of Georgia’s mutual evaluation is scheduled for spring 2029, Georgia will no longer be subject to the fifth-round follow-up process.

The document represents the fourth follow-up report issued after the mutual evaluation of Georgia conducted in September 2020, while the previous follow-up report was adopted in December 2024.

MONEYVAL is the Council of Europe's permanent monitoring body that assesses member states' systems for combating money laundering (AML), terrorist financing (CFT), and proliferation financing (CPF), ensuring compliance with international standards and recommending improvements to protect the global financial system from criminal abuse. As a FATF-style regional body (FSRB), it conducts peer reviews to evaluate effectiveness and publishes reports, influencing financial integrity in Europe and beyond.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

.