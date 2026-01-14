Azerbaijan set to implement institutional reforms in culture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Institutional reforms will be carried out in the field of culture, including proposals to improve management, in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" Cultural Concept, approved by the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, from 2026 through 2027, it's planned to analyze institutional ways to separate the executive function in the field of culture from the functions of state policy, state regulation and state control, prepare and submit proposals on sectoral management, including draft normative legal acts, and organize management in the fields of culture in a more flexible, sustainable, modern and efficient manner.