President Ilham Aliyev approves cultural concept 'Azerbaijani Culture – 2040' - decree

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. "Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" Cultural Concept has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

"Guided by paragraphs 3 and 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to create a modern model of culture that ensures the protection of national and spiritual values in the Republic of Azerbaijan and ensures systematic and sustainable development in the field of culture, I hereby decree:

1. To approve the “Concept of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan ”Culture of Azerbaijan – 2040" (hereinafter referred to as the Concept).

2. The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan should:

2.1. coordinate the measures provided for in the Concept;

2.2. inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan once a year on the status of implementation of the measures provided for in the Concept;

2.3. Resolve other issues arising from this Decree.

3. The Center for Economic Reform Analysis and Communication should monitor and evaluate the implementation of the measures provided for in the Concept based on an order from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

4. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan should resolve issues arising from this Decree, the document says.