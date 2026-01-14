Iranian ports boost shipments of essential products to various provinces - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The volume of essential products (rice, wheat, barley, cooking oil, sugar, etc.) transported from ports of Iran to various provinces of the country has increased by 14% since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2025), compared to the same period last year, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh told reporters following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, the implementation of various projects within her jurisdiction at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development contributed to growth in cargo transportation within the country from both ports located in the north and south.

Sadegh said that at the same time, the process of loading and unloading cargo at the country's ports has also accelerated. For example, the volume of cargo loaded and unloaded at the Chabahar port in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran has grown by 100% compared to the same period last year.

Iran has approximately 10 major commercial ports serving the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf/Oman Sea, including Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, and Anzali, which are vital for trade. Key ports include Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf, Chabahar on the Gulf of Oman, Anzali and Amirabad on the Caspian Sea, and Bandar Khomeini and Bushehr in the south. Iranian ports comprise commercial ports for general cargo, oil terminals like Kharg Island essential for oil exports, and river ports such as Khorramshahr. Overall, while there are few major ports, Iran oversees a broader network of port facilities.

