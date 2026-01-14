Azerbaijan to scale up volume of investments in cultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The volume of investments in the cultural sector will be raised in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" Cultural Concept, approved by the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the concept, economic management and activities in the cultural sector will be liberalized in order to attract private investments and create a favorable environment for the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

Thus, from 2026 through 2030 it's planned to analyze institutional ways to separate the executive function in the field of culture from the functions of state policy, state regulation and state control, prepare and submit proposals on sectoral management, including draft normative legal acts, and organize management in the fields of culture in a more flexible, sustainable, modern and efficient manner.