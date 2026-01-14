Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan looking to future cooperation plans (PHOTO)

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, and the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Foreign Policy, Hikmet Hajiyev, discussed plans for future cooperation, Trend reports, citing the embassy.

Bayel emphasized the high dynamics of mutual visits as an important indicator of the intensity of cooperation. Over the past three years, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Azerbaijan six times, while President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Kazakhstan five times.

It was noted that on August 8, 2025, a historic agreement was reached, bringing an end to the long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Kazakhstan also contributed to the peace process by providing a platform for Azerbaijani-Armenian negotiations in 2024.

"The symbolic and practical significance lies in the fact that the first cargo allowed into Armenia through Azerbaijan in 30 years was Kazakhstani wheat. Both sides stressed the importance of further unblocking of communications," the embassy said.

The parties also highlighted the need to strengthen economic and industrial cooperation using a joint investment fund, as well as the importance of further developing transport, logistics, and energy cooperation.

Additionally, international and regional agenda issues were discussed. It was noted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are actively participating together in the building of a new geopolitical and geo-economic architecture in the Eurasian space.

