Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry and Ombudsman Office sign joint action plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan for 2026 on the topic “Work done by the Ombudsman institution for the protection of servicemen’s rights,” as well as regarding the study of the state of human rights protection, the statement of the ministry says, Trend reports.

The timeline, location, and designated individuals for the events slated for 2026 were established in alignment with the strategic framework.

In accordance with the strategy, a range of activities will be coordinated across different categories of personnel, including divisions, brigades, formations, and operational units, as well as specialized training establishments under the Defense Ministry.

Throughout the proceedings, sessions will convene to address the safeguarding of military personnel's rights and the overarching framework for human rights assurance. Presentations on diverse subjects will be cond

