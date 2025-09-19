Tajikistan and IAEA ink program framework for cooperation until 2030

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 19. Tajikistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed a new country program framework (CPF) for 2025-2030, Trend reports via the IAEA.

The document was signed by Ilhom Mirsaidzoda, Director of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Safety and Security Agency at the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation.

A CPF serves as a medium‑term roadmap for technical cooperation with the IAEA, defining priority areas where nuclear technology transfer and related resources will support national development goals.

Tajikistan, a member of the IAEA since 2001, will focus its CPF on four key sectors: radiation safety and nuclear security; food and agriculture; human health; and environmental protection and water resources.

The IAEA is a global organization that promotes the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy. It monitors nuclear programs to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and ensures nuclear safety and security worldwide. The agency also provides technical support and fosters cooperation among countries in nuclear science and technology.