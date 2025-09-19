TITR Association, JCIF discuss enhancing Middle Corridor's competitiveness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. A working meeting was held at the office of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) Association with a representative of the Japan Center for International Finance (JCIF), Akemi Kitamura, Chief Project Coordinator of the General Planning and Administration Department, Central Asia Division, Trend reports via TITR Association.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarize with the current activities of the TITR Association, the logistics chains of the route, as well as the key factors ensuring its dynamic development. The JCIF representative emphasized the significance of the TITR for international investors and governmental institutions in the context of prospective cooperation projects, noting that the Center annually publishes analytical reports on international finance, economics, and financial market regulation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the dynamics of freight transportation, enhancing the competitiveness of the route, the implementation of infrastructure projects, and the removal of limiting factors. It was noted that the infrastructure initiatives of the TITR member countries are aimed at ensuring sustainable growth of transportation volumes. In the coming years, a further increase is expected through the commissioning of new port and railway facilities, the expansion of the throughput capacity of key nodes, and the digitalization of procedures.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through several countries in the region, connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and goes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.